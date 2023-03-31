INDIA

‘Modi Hatao Desh Bachao’ poster now appears in Patna

After Delhi, Gujarat and Haryana, posters proclaiming “Modi Hatao Desh Bachao” were found in the Bihar capital on Friday.

Such posters, attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, were found at gate number 10 of Patna’s historic Gandhi Maidan. However, Patna district administration has no idea of who is behind the act.

Sources have said that such a poster was put on the wall of Gandhi Maidan on Thursday night. Local street vendors claimed that they stayed at the place till 11 p.m. every day and till that time, the posters had not come up. It is believed that the posters were put up between midnight to 3 a.m.

Police in Delhi, Gujarat, and Haryana have already taken action against those who put up the postes. In the case of Patna, no action has been taken against anyone.

Sources have said that Patna police is scanning the CCTV footage to find some clues about who was responsible.

