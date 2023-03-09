INDIASPORTS

Modi, his Australian counterpart watch cricket match in Ahmedabad

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese watched the first day of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy test match at the Narendra Modi stadium here on Thursday.

After arriving at the stadium, the leaders took a tour of the facility amid cheers by the amazed spectators. Later, they met their respective cricket team captains — Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith (stand captain) — and watched the game for about 25 minutes together.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was received at the stadium by Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, BCCI chairman Roger Binny and secretary Jay Shah.

This is the fourth meeting between the two countries’ leaders since the Australian Prime Minister was elected in 2022. He will be on India visit till March 11.

Australia is setting up a Deakin University facility at the GIFT city in Gandhinagar. Prime Minister Albanese also launched a scholarship policy for Indian students called, “Maitri”.

20230309-111402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Two terrorist associates arrested in J&K’s Budgam

    Woman CRPF officer saves civilian’s life in Jammu

    Gaurika, Sneha, Ridhima start among favourites in 14th Leg of Women’s...

    ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ continues dream run at BO, breaches Rs 1,000...