Modi holds telephonic conversation with Saudi Arabian counterpart

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman.

Both leaders reviewed a number of bilateral, multilateral and global issues.

PM Modi thanked the Crown Prince for Saudi Arabia’s support during the evacuation of Indian nationals from Sudan via Jeddah, official sources said.

The Prime Minister also conveyed his best wishes to the crown Prince for the upcoming Haj pilgrimage.

Mohammed bin Salman conveyed his full support to India’s G20 presidency.

