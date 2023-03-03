INDIA

Modi hope of BJP govt in Kerala overambitious, says Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday reacted sharply on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that his BJP will form a government in Kerala after doing well in the Assembly polls held in three northeastern states.

“Modi’s statement is an overambitious statement. People who live here know the trials and tribulations of the minority communities and also know who is responsible for it. The minority communities here, who are under duress from the Sangh Parivar, just cannot take a pro-BJP stand. If there are stray incidents where some for vested interests make compromises, it should not be a generalised and if done it is going to be a big blunder,” said Vijayan in a statement.

He went on to point out that the Kerala soil is not a fertile ground for communal forces and has been proved also and the secular model adopted by Kerala is now slowly becoming the order of the day across the country.

