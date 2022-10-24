INDIA

Modi in Kargil to celebrate Diwali with soldiers (Ld)

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kargil on Monday to celebrate Diwali with the soldiers guarding the borders of the country.

Keeping his Diwali tryst with the soldiers alive, Modi landed in Kargil amid chilling cold to celebrate the festival of lights with the soldiers. The morning temperature was near the freezing point in Kargil.

Since his days as the chief minister of Gujarat, Modi has been visiting the soldiers on national festival Diwali to identify with them and share their joy.

Last year he celebrated Diwali in Nowshera border town of J&K’s Jammu division.

In 2020, he shared the joys of the Diwali festival with soldiers in Jisalmer, Rajasthan.

In 2019, Modi went to Rajouri district in J&K on Diwali while in 2018 he was in Uttarakhand to celebrate Diwali with the Army and ITBP soldiers.

In 2017, the Prime Minister celebrated Diwali with the BSF soldiers in Gurez border town of J&K. Similarly in 2016 he went to Himachal Pradesh.

Modi celebrated Diwali in Punjab with soldiers in 2015, and in 2014 he went to the World’s highest battlefield, Siachen glacier to be with the soldiers on Diwali.

20221024-110004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CBI files DA case against IRS officer in Vizag, conducts searches

    J&K Delimitation Commission holds first meet, NC leaders skip

    Rajasthan cadre IPS is now BSF director general

    Sexual harassment in K’taka ‘Gurukul’, manager arrested