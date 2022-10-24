INDIA

Modi in Kargil to celebrate Diwali with soldiers

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday morning landed in Kargil, where he will celebrate Diwali with soldiers.

Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) through its Twitter handle, informed about his arrival in Kargil on Monday morning.

Earlier, Modi extended Diwali wishes to people through his personal Twitter handle.

“Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali. Diwali is associated with brightness and radiance. May this auspicious festival further the spirit of joy and well-being in our lives. I hope you have a wonderful Diwali with family and friends,” he tweeted.

On Diwali eve, he had visited Ayodhya on Sunday where he had participated in religious rituals and witnessed Deepotsav at Saryu ghat.

Since assuming office in 2014, Prime Minister Modi has been celebrating Diwali by spending time with soldiers in the forward areas.

20221024-100003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mandana Karimi eliminated from ‘Lock Upp’

    Chinks between Team Raje and Raj BJP expose miscommunication within party

    Right-wing outfit seeks survey of Bhopal’s Jama Masjid

    Andhra CM grants land for badminton academy to Kidambi Srikanth