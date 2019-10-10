Modi in veshti welcomes Chinese President at Mamallapuram

Mahabalipuram, Oct 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wearing the traditional Tamil attire of ‘veshti’ (white dhoti), half-sleeve white shirt and angavastram over his shoulder, welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mamallapuram, also known Mahabalipuram, for the second informal India-China Summit.

Xi, who arrived earlier from Beijing, was equally casually attired in a white shirt and black trousers.

The two leaders are to do a spot of sight-seeing at Mahabalipuram, before they go for dinner being hosted by Modi.

The two leaders will have a guided tour of three monuments – Arjuna’s penance, Panch Raths, and the Shore Temple, and then attend a cultural performance by the Kalakshetra foundation.

