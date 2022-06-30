Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually inaugurated Bosch India’s first smart campus in Bengaluru built at a cost of Rs 800 crore.

“This campus will take lead in developing futuristic products and solutions for India and for the world. I urge Bosch to think of doing more in India and set goals for the next 25 years,” he said while inaugurating the Bosch Smart Campus.

“It is a special year for both India and Bosch India, as the nation celebrates 75 years of Independence and Bosch celebrates a century of its presence in India. 100 years ago, Bosch came to India as a German company and now it is as much Indian as German. This is a great example of German engineering and Indian energy,” he added.

Over the last five years, Bosch has invested Rs 800 crore in developing the campus, which has the capacity to potentially house 10,000 associates.

The 76-acre site features multiple smart solutions based on sustainability, security, and user experience for associates, visitors, and facility management.

At the ceremony, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai applauded the work done by Bosch India, especially in Karnataka.

“It is a pleasure to be part of the inauguration of the Spark.NXT Campus of Bosch India. The company has had its presence in the state for several decades now and it is heartening to host its India’s largest smart campus here.

“Karnataka, primarily Bengaluru has been a technology hub and houses largest number of R&D centres across the globe. This campus is another feather to its cap.

“This campus showcases R&D capabilities both automotive and non-automotive products and services and I hope that this will elevate the city’s leadership in the field of technology to a greater level,” he further added.

“The Spark.NXT campus will provide inspiring working conditions for associates to focus on the development of user-centric innovations for a better quality of life in India,” said Filiz Albrecht, member of the board of management and director of Industrial Relations at Robert Bosch GmbH, at the opening ceremony.

Speaking at the inauguration, Soumitra Bhattacharya, managing director of Bosch Limited and president of the Bosch Group, India, said: “Bosch has been part of the transformation in India for the last 100 years, and during this era we have revolutionised the mobility and the ‘beyond mobility’ ecosystem.

“With our new Spark.NXT campus, the company continues to invest in smart and sustainable solutions that are ‘Invented for life’ and supports the government’s vision for an Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

20220630-131002