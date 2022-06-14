INDIA

Modi inaugurates Maha Guv’s home-cum-office ‘Jal Bhushan’

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the swank new ‘Jal Bhushan’, the official residence-cum-office of the Maharashtra Governor, in the Raj Bhavan premises at Malabar Hill, here on Tuesday.

With a history of over 200 years, it traces its roots to the then Governor of Bombay, Mounstuart Elphinstone, who built a small bungalow called ‘Pretty Cottage’ at this location between 1820-1825 where the modern-day ‘Jal Bhushan’ now stands.

Since the relocation of the Arabian Sea-facing Government House at Malabar Hill in 1885, it has served as the residence of the British Governors of the erstwhile Bombay State, then the Governor of Bombay post-Independence and then the Maharashtra Governor after the state’s formation in 1960.

Since the old structure was found to be unsafe, it was decided to construct a new building for which President R.N. Kovind laid the foundation stone in August 2019, and the newly-built imposing building retains the salient heritage features of the earlier architecture.

20220614-181602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Forest dept, MCG raze 9 illegal farmhouses, structures in Gurugram

    Forest cover in India enhanced up to one-fourth of country’s area:...

    Geetika Vidya onaudio show ‘Psycho Saiyaan’, prep and challenges

    Ajay, Big B’s ‘Runway 34’ teaser shows scary reality at 35,000...