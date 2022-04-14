INDIA

Modi invites people to take part in quiz on ‘PMGKY’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people to take part in ‘Sabka Vikas Maha Quiz’ on ‘PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana’ (PMGKY).

Modi has said this is an interesting quiz which will cover a series of good governance initiatives.

Quoting a tweet by MyGovIndia, the Prime Minister tweeted, “This is an interesting quiz which will cover a series of good governance initiatives. Do take part in the #SabkaVikasMahaQuiz and strengthen our collective quest towards inclusive development.”

In a tweet, MyGovIndia said, “The first quiz under the #SabkaVikasMahaQuiz on PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana is now LIVE!!! Participate in the quiz and stand a chance to win bumper cash rewards.”

