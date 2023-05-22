WORLD

‘Modi ji we have great hopes from you’, Indians welcome PM Modi in Australia

NewsWire
0
0

Amid chants of ‘Hail Modi’, ‘Vanakkam Modi’, ‘Namaste Modi’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, the Indian community welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrived in Sydney on Monday for two days of constructive engagements the with Australian leadership, business community and diaspora members.

“Modi ji we have great hopes from you,” a member of the Indian community said, as the Prime Minister greeted and shook hands with the community members, who were eagerly awaiting for his arrival since he last visited the country in 2014.

“Landed in Sydney to a warm welcome by the Indian community. Looking forward to various programmes over the next two days,” Modi tweeted upon landing in Sydney.

Modi, who is visiting Australia from May 22-24 as a guest of the Australian government, was received at the airport by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Ahead of the Indian PM’s arrival, Albanese said in a statement, “I am honoured to host Prime Minister Modi for an official visit to Australia, after receiving an extremely warm welcome in India earlier this year.”

“Australia and India share a commitment to a stable, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Together we have an important role to play in supporting this vision,” he said, amid China’s aggressive behaviour in the region as well as its efforts to expand its influence.

As part of his final leg of the three-nation tour, Modi will hold talks with his Australian counterpart Albanese and will address Australia’s eight lakh-plus strong, dynamic and diverse Indian diaspora.

In 2014, Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Australia after Rajiv Gandhi, where he addressed 20,000 people at the Sydney SuperDome at Olympic Park and said that in coming years, more Indian leaders will be visiting Down Under.

20230522-194203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    World No.1 Swiatek leads Australian Open entry list

    UK PM says it doesn’t look like COVID-19 originated in a...

    Japan to start trials requiring vax proof, test results at restaurants

    Air India among airlines skipping US airports over 5G safety dispute