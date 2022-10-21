INDIA

Modi keeps his word, dons traditional Himachali attire

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday offered prayers at Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district donning a tradition Himachali attire gifted to him by a Chamba woman.

The Prime Minister was gifted the attire on his recent visit to Himachal Pradesh and he had promised her to wear it during a special occasion.

When the Prime Minister inaugurated the Kedarnath ropeway, entire temple premises reverberated with Lord Shiva’s devotional songs.

Uttarakhand Governor Lt General (Retd) Gurmeet Singh, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, state Cabinet Minister Prem Chandra Agarwal, among others, were present on the occasion.

India’s last village Mana is all set to welcome the Prime Minister. After offering prayers at Badrinath, he is scheduled to review the construction work underway under the Master Plan.

After inaugurating a ropeway for Hemkund Sahib, he will also lay foundation stone for double-laning of roads in Mana.

He will also address villagers of Mana,

20221021-122601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhiites can soon skip visiting banks for hypothecating vehicle loans

    Milkha Singh’s death an end of era: Amarinder

    BJP welcomes TN govt’s decision to reopen all religious places

    UP woman constable killed by speeding SUV