Modi, Kejriwal discuss Delhi violence, coronavirus

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament on Tuesday said they discussed the Delhi violence and first coronavirus case in the city.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Kejriwal said, “I told him that whoever is found guilty for Delhi violence should be given the strictest punishment. Be it anyone from any party or religion or how powerful he may be, a strong message needs to be sent across.”

He said he told the Prime Minister about the good work done by the Delhi Police in controlling the rumour mongering that had gripped the city on Sunday. But, at the same time he also conveyed him that “had the police acted in the same way when the violence was first reported in one district only, many lives would have been saved.”

Kejriwal said that he appealed to the Prime Minister to which he agreed that steps need to be taken to prevent such things from recurring in the future.

On the first coronavirus case being reported in Delhi, Kejriwal said, “This was also discussed with the Prime Minister. We discussed that we have to work together against coronavirus.”

This was the first meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal after the Assembly elections.

Tuesday’s meeting was held in the Prime Minister’s room in the Parliament premises and came a day after Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal met the Prime Minister and briefed him on Delhi violence.

