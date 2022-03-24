Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday appreciated the ‘Government e Marketplace’ (GeM) for achieving annual procurement of Rs one lakh crore in financial year 2021-22.

The Prime Minister also said that the GeM platform was especially empowering MSMEs, with 57 per cent of order value coming from the MSME sector.

In a tweet, he said, “Happy to know that @GeM_India has achieved order value of Rs 1 Lakh Crore in a single year! This is a significant increase from previous years. The GeM platform is especially empowering MSMEs, with 57% of order value coming from MSME sector.”

Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal also tweeted, “Today, GeM has clocked order value of INR 1 Lakh crore in a single year in FY 2021-22. Congratulations to all stakeholders especially the sellers in MSME sector, women entrepreneurs, startups, weavers and artisans in continuing to contribute to the vision of an AtmaNirbharBharat.”

