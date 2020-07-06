Modi may have compulsions for not wishing Dalai Lama: Cong

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) The Congress, which has been consistently training it’s guns at the Centre, took a sharp dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday for allegedly not wishing the Dalai Lama on his birthday. The Dalai Lama turned 85 on Monday.

The Congress’ communication department chief Randeep Singh Surjewala said, “We waited for Hon’ble PM to lead the nation in wishing HE the Dalai Lama a very Happy Birthday. (But) Modi ji may have had his compulsions for not doing so.”

Surjewala, however, wished the Dalai Lama on behalf of the entire nation, while asserting that it’s a “privilege” to have the Dalai Lama’s “blessings”.

Beijing views the Nobel Peace Prize winner as a dangerous separatist. The Dalai Lama fled into exile in India way back in 1959 after an uprising against the Chinese rule.

–IANS

