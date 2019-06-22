Modi meets Abe ahead of G20 Summit

Osaka, June 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe ahead of the two-day G20 Summit slated to take place here on Friday.

“Greeting each other as best friends do! Japanese PM @AbeShinzo warmly welcomes PM @narendramodi ahead of their bilateral meeting,” External Affairs Minister spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

“Discussed broad range of topics of mutual interest. PM (Modi) said that he was looking forward to visit of PM Abe to India later this year for the Annual Summit,” Kumar added.

Modi arrived in this Japanese city earlier on Thursday. According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Modi “will elaborate on many issues of global importance and present India’s viewpoint” during the summit.

On the Modi-Abe meeting, the PMO tweeted: “A friendship characterized by warmth and the promise of a bright future. Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @AbeShinzo hold talks in Osaka, the first such meeting between these leaders since the start of Japan’s Reiwa era.

“Many aspects of India-Japan relations were discussed.”

During the two days, Modi will meet other world leaders including US President Donald Trump and also hold a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the summit with Russian and Chinese Presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, respectively.

–IANS

ksk/pg