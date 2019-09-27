Modi meets Cyprus, Mauritius presidents

New York, Sep 28 (IANS) Continuing the spate of diplomatic engagements, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met with the President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades, the Mauritius President Paramasivum Pillay Vyapoory and the Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis, on the sidelines of the UNGA here.

“Had a productive meeting with President @AnastasiadesCY. We discussed the full gamut of issues pertaining to India-Cyprus friendship. This includes boosting commercial, cultural and technological linkages,a the PM tweeted.

Tweeted a picture of his meeting with the Mauritian President, he said: “I was delighted to meet President Paramasivum Pillay Vyapoory. We had a good interaction on ways to diversify India-Mauritius friendship.”

Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth tweeted a picture of the two leaders, saying: “It is a great pride to see the Prime Minister

@narendramodi alongside the President of the Republic of Mauritius! “

Modi held a bilateral meeting with the Greece Prime Minister after his address to the UNGA.

“PM @narendramodi with the PM of Greece @kmitsotakis just after delivering the address at #UNGA Both leaders reviewed the state of bilateral relations and discussed steps to intensify political, economic and people to people exchanges,” MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

On the sidelines, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar too kept up his diplomatic engagements. While meeting his Bahrain counterpart Khalid Bin Ahmed Bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, he tweeted: “A good feeling as always to meet with Bahrain FM @khalidalkhalifa. Appreciated his many insights.”

Jaishankar also met his German counterpart Heiko Maas. “Reviewing state of the world with German FM @HeikoMaas,a he posted.

–IANS

rn/rt