Modi meets excited children at Red Fort

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Excited young school children who had come to the Red Fort on Thursday to hear Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech got a chance to shake hands with him as he stepped out of his security cover to meet them.

After completing his 91-minute speech, while he was on his way out, Modi halted and greeted the children from schools in Delhi who virtually mobbed him in a bid to shake hands with him.

Wearing dress in the colours of the national flag, the children jostled to get a closer glimpse of the Prime Minister.

Some of the students were stunned as they couldn’t believe they got so close to Modi.

Even last year, Modi had personally greeted children on Independence Day at the Red Fort after his speech.

–IANS

adv/mr