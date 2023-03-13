Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met telecom major Nokia’s President and CEO Pekka Lundmark, who called on him in the national capital.

“A fruitful meeting with Mr. @PekkaLundmark in which we discussed aspects relating to technology and leveraging it for the welfare of society. We also discussed India’s strides in building next-generation digital infrastructure,” Modi tweeted after the meeting.

The Prime Minister also tagged Lundmark’s tweet, where the Nokia chief said, “A privilege to meet with Prime Minister Modi @PMOIndia and discuss how @nokia is contributing to India’s #5G journey and next phase of digital transformation and also how we intend to support India’s #6G ambitions.”

