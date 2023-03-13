BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Modi meets Nokia chief Pekka Lundmark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met telecom major Nokia’s President and CEO Pekka Lundmark, who called on him in the national capital.

“A fruitful meeting with Mr. @PekkaLundmark in which we discussed aspects relating to technology and leveraging it for the welfare of society. We also discussed India’s strides in building next-generation digital infrastructure,” Modi tweeted after the meeting.

The Prime Minister also tagged Lundmark’s tweet, where the Nokia chief said, “A privilege to meet with Prime Minister Modi @PMOIndia and discuss how @nokia is contributing to India’s #5G journey and next phase of digital transformation and also how we intend to support India’s #6G ambitions.”

