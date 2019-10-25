Modi meets Saudi Energy Minister, discusses boosting ties

Riyadh, Oct 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held discussions with Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud on enhancing energy ties.

He also met the Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadley.

“Enhancing Synergy. PM @narendramodi had engaging discussions with Saudi Energy Minister HRH Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud taking forward the transformational vision of the strategic partnership in energy sector encouraging greater complementarities & interdependence between India and Saudi Arabia,” MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

“Moving together towards greener pastures for future generations! PM @narendramodi had useful discussion with Minister of Environment, Water & Agriculture @Alfadley towards exploring newer areas of cooperation in the agriculture, food processing & water technologies,” he posted.

Modi is in Saudi Arabia on a day-long official visit during which the two sides will ink an agreement to set up the Strategic Partnership Council to elevate the India-Saudi ties to a new level.

Modi will also attend the Plenary Session of the Third Future Investment Initiative Forum being held in Riyadh on Tuesday.

–IANS

rn/vd