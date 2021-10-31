During a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit at Rome, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez agreed to further expand bilateral cooperation in new areas like e-mobility, clean tech, advanced materials, and deep-sea exploration.

“The two leaders welcomed the growing bilateral trade and investment linkages, including the recent signing of the contract to procure 56 C295 aircrafts from Airbus Spain, 40 of which will be ‘Made in India’ in collaboration with Tata Advanced Systems,” a release from the Union Ministry of External Affairs said in New Delhi.

The Prime Minister was in Rome for the G20 Summit that was held on Saturday and Sunday.

Modi and Sanchez agreed to further expand bilateral cooperation in new areas like e-mobility, clean tech, advanced materials and deep-sea exploration.

Modi invited Spain to invest in various sectors, including green hydrogen, infrastructure and defence manufacturing and further take advantage of India’s National Infrastructure Pipeline, Asset Monetization Plan and the Gati Shakti Plan.

“The two leaders discussed India-EU relations as well as cooperation on climate action and priorities at upcoming COP26. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, including Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific,” the release added.

Prime Minister Modi looks forward to welcoming his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez in India next year.

–IANS

niv/khz/