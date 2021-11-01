Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, who met on the sidelines of the COP26 World Leaders’ Summit in Glasgow on Monday reviewed the implementation of the ‘Roadmap 2030’ priorities.

Modi congratulated Johnson for successfully organising the COP26 and for his personal leadership in championing global action for climate change mitigation and adaptation.

He reiterated India’s commitment to closely work with the UK on climate finance, technology, innovation and adaptation of green hydrogen, renewables and clean technologies, including joint initiatives under International Solar Alliance (ISA) and Coalition of Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).

The two Prime Ministers reviewed the implementation of the Roadmap 2030 priorities particularly in trade and economy, people-to-people, health, defence, and security areas. They expressed satisfaction at the progress in delivering the enhanced trade partnership, including steps taken towards the launch of free trade agreement negotiations.

Both leaders also discussed regional and global challenges, including Afghanistan, counter-terrorism, Indo-Pacific, supply chain resilience and post-Covid global economic recovery.

Modi reiterated his desire to welcome Prime Minister Johnson in India soon, the release added.

–IANS

niv/khz/