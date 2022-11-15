INDIA

Modi meets WHO chief, IMF head during G20 summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali and said that India is committed towards ensuring a healthy planet.

“Happy to have met you in Bali, @DrTedros! India is committed to doing everything possible to build a healthier planet,” the Prime Minister tweeted from his personal Twitter handle.

The WHO chief on his part tweeted, “Thank you #India Prime Minister @narendramodi for your collaboration with @WHO on hosting and building the global traditional health centre. Together for #HealthForAll! #G20.”

The Prime Minister also met IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva and Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath.

“Earlier today, PM @narendramodi met @KGeorgieva and @GitaGopinath at the @g20org Summit in Bali,” the PMO tweeted.

Georgieva on her part, thanked Modi for the interaction.

“Thank you @narendramodi for sparing time at the margins of @g20org! Great talking with you – and to be joined by @GitaGopinath”, she tweeted.

