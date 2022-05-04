INDIA

Modi met Queen of Denmark Margrethe II

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Queen of Denmark Margrethe II at Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen after his hectic bilateral engagement with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and business community on Tuesday.

“Queen Margrethe II of Denmark received Prime Minister Narendra Modi today at the historic Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen,” the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The Prime Minister felicitated the Queen on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of her accession to the throne of Denmark.

He briefed her on the “increasing momentum” in India-Denmark ties in recent years, particularly the Green Strategic Partnership. He also lauded the role of the Danish Royal Family in furthering social causes.

Prime Minister Modi thanked her for the warm reception and hospitality extended to him, the minsitry said.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister held a bilateral meeting with the Frederiksen and discussed wide range of issues including regional and global matters.

The two leaders held talks in a one-on-one format, followed by delegation level talks.

Both Prime Ministers reviewed progress of the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership. Discussions covered cooperation in renewable energy, especially offshore wind energy and green hydrogen, as well as skill development, health, shipping, water and the Arctic, among others.

The Prime Minister appreciated the positive contribution of Danish companies in India to the government’s flagship programmes. Similarly, Prime Minister Frederiksen highlighted the positive role of Indian companies in Denmark.

Both leaders lauded the expanding people to people ties between the two countries, and welcomed the Declaration of Intent on a migration and mobility partnership.

