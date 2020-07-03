Modi mourns death of 19 Sikh pilgrims in Pakistan accident

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the death of 19 Sikh pilgrims in an accident involving a passenger bus and train near Lahore in Pakistan’s Sheikhupura district.

“Pained by the tragic demise of Sikh pilgrims in Pakistan. My thoughts are with their families and friends in this hour of grief,” he tweeted.

The Prime Minister said that he will pray that those injured recover at the earliest.

The Sikh devotees were travelling from a gurdwara in Lahore to Peshawar in the bus when it was hit by the train en route to Lahore from Karachi.

Hospital authorities said most of the around 60 injured were in critical condition.

–IANS

