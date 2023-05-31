Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered prayers at Brahma temple in Pushkar in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district.

After attending ‘aarti’ and ‘parikrama’, the Prime Minister spoke to local priests.

Soon after, he is scheduled to address a huge gathering in Ajmer on occasion of completion of nine years of his government.

BJP leaders said that it is like sounding a poll bugle for state assembly polls scheduled in December.

Prime Minister Modi was accorded a warm welcome at Kishangarh airport by state Education Minister B. D. Kalla and Governor Kalraj Mishra. In fact, at the gathering site, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje’s posters were also spotted.

The other local leaders finding a place in the hoardings are state BJP president C. P. Joshi and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Rajendra Rathore.

The Prime Minister has been accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Ghanshyam Tiwari in Pushkar.

