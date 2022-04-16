Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a three-day visit to Gujarat from April 18.

The Prime Minister will visit the Command and Control Centre for Schools in Gandhinagar on April 18.

On the second day of his visit, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects at Banas Dairy Sankul in Diyodar, Banaskantha.

Later in the day, Modi will lay the foundation stone of WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar.

On April 20, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit in Gandhinagar.

Thereafter, he will attend the Adijati Maha Sammelan in Dahod and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects.

Command and Control Centre for Schools collects over 500 crore data sets annually and analyses them meaningfully using big data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, in order to enhance overall learning outcomes for students.

“The Centre helps track daily online attendance of teachers and students, undertake centralised summative and periodic assessments of learning outcome of students etc. The Command and Control Centre for Schools has been deemed a global best practice by the World Bank, which has also invited other countries to visit and learn about it,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.

He will dedicate to the nation a new dairy complex and potato processing plant at Diyodar, Banaskantha district, built at a cost of over Rs 600 crore.

The new dairy complex is a greenfield project. It will enable the processing of about 30 lakh litres of milk, produce about 80 tonnes of butter, one lakh litres of ice cream, 20 tonnes of condensed milk (Khoya) and six tonnes of chocolate daily.

The potato processing plant will produce different types of processed potato products like french fries, potato chips, aloo tikki, patties etc, many of which will be exported in other countries.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate the Banas Community Radio Station to the nation. This Community Radio Station has been established to provide farmers key scientific information related to agriculture and animal husbandry. It is expected that the radio station will connect with over five lakh farmers of about 1,700 villages.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) in Jamnagar in the presence of the Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization (WHO).

GCTM will be the first and only global outpost centre for traditional medicine across the world. It will emerge as an international hub of global wellness.

The Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit, to be held at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister on April 20.

The Prime Minister will attend the Adijati Maha Sammelan in Dahod on April 20, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects worth around Rs 22,000 crore.

The Sammelan is expected to witness participation of over two lakh people.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate projects worth over Rs 1,400 crore.

He will also lay the foundation stone for manufacturing of 9,000 HP Electric Locomotives at the Production Unit in Dahod. The cost of the project is around Rs 20,000 crore.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of various projects of the state government worth around Rs 550 crore.

