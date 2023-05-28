While addressing the nation through ‘Mann Ki Baat,’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the legendary figure, N.T. Rama Rao, on the occasion of his 100th birth anniversary.

NTR, as he is fondly known, was not only a superstar of Telugu cinema but also a revered political leader who left an indelible mark on the hearts of millions of people.

“NTR’s incredible talent and versatility made him an iconic figure in the film industry. He mesmerised audiences with his performances in over 300 films, bringing to life various historical characters. His portrayals of deities such as Bhagwan Krishna and Lord Ram resonated deeply with people, who still remember him fondly for his exceptional acting prowess,” said the Prime Minister.

PM Modi also highlighted NTR’s influence beyond the silver screen, and said he (NTR) ventured into politics and garnered immense love and support from the public. NTR carved out his own identity as a political leader, ruling the hearts of millions of people in India and across the globe.

Prime Minister Modi acknowledged NTR’s exceptional contributions to both film industry and politics. He paid tribute to this extraordinary personality that continues to inspire generations with his talent and charisma.

“As India commemorates NTR’s 100th birth anniversary, his legacy stands tall as a testament to his remarkable achievements. He will always be remembered as an iconic figure who transcended boundaries and left an indelible impression on the hearts and minds of people through his cinematic brilliance and political acumen,” said Modi.

