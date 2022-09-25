INDIA

Modi pays tribute to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to former Jan Sangh leader Deen Dayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary.

“I pay homage to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Ji on his Jayanti. His emphasis on Antyodaya and serving the poor keeps inspiring us. He is also widely remembered as an exceptional thinker and intellectual,” Modi tweeted.

In his monthly radio broadcast “Mann Ki Baat”, the Prime Minister while remembering Upadhyaya said, “Today the 25th of September is celebrated as the birthday of Deendayal Upadhyay ji, the brilliant humanist, thinker and great son of the country.”

“The biggest feature of Deendayal ji’s thoughts is that in his lifetime, he had seen the great upheavals of the world. He had become a witness to the struggles of ideologies. That is why, he put forward an idea of ‘Ekatma Manavdarshan’ and ‘Antyodaya’ before the country which was completely Indian,” the Prime Minister further said.

“Deendayal ji’s ‘Ekatma Manavdarshan’ is such an idea, which in the realm of ideology gives freedom from conflict and prejudice,” he added.

20220925-142803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NGT restrains Gurugram firm from mining on mountain stream bed in...

    Kejriwal has abandoned responsibility of cleaning Yamuna: Shekhawat

    Haryana to conduct butterfly survey in Aravalli

    Navy to induct indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to boost maritime...