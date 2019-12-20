Modi, Rahul greet citizens on New Year

New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday greeted the citizens on the occasion of the New Year.

“Have a wonderful 2020! May this year be filled with joy and prosperity. May everyone be healthy and may everyone’s aspirations be fulfilled. Best wishes to all of you for the year 2020,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

On December 31, Modi also tweeted a compilation of the country’s achievements in 2019 and aspirations for 2020.

Rahul Gandhi, who is also a MP from Kerala’s Wayanad parliamentary constituency, in a tweet said, “Happy New Year to each and every one of you. Have a wonderful year! Welcome 2020.”

His sister and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also greeted the citizens and said, “Happy New Year to each and everyone of you.”

