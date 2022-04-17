INDIA

Modi remembers former PM Chandra Shekhar on his birth anniversary

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar on his birth anniversary and described him as a towering personality widely admired for his commitment to democratic values and efforts to remove poverty.

“Chandra Shekhar Ji was a towering personality who was widely admired for his commitment to democratic values and efforts to remove poverty”, Modi tweeted.

He always worked for the welfare of the downtrodden and marginalised. Tributes to him on his birth anniversary,” PM Modi further said in his tweet message.

Chandra Shekhar had served as the 8th Prime Minister of the country from November 10, 1990 to June 21, 1991. He headed a government of a breakaway faction of the then Janata Dal with outside support from the Indian National Congress.

Known as ‘Tung Turk’, he was also jailed during the emergency period and after that he became the President of Janata Party also.

20220417-142001

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cong govt will complete its 5 year tenure: Gehlot

    Top ten foods to consume during monsoon

    Priyanka postpones Kisan Panchayat due to demise of Satish Sharma

    Ukraine labs carried out experiments with samples of coronavirus in bats:...