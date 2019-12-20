Modi retweets Sadhguru’s clip, Twitterati fans support CAA

New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) In the wake of ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday retweeted a video clip of Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev and asked people to hear his explanation on the issue.

Modi wrote on @narendramodi: “Do hear this lucid explanation of aspects relating to CAA and more by SadhguruJV.”

“He provides historical context, brilliantly highlights our culture of brotherhood. He also calls out the misinformation by vested interest groups. #IndiaSupportsCAA.”

The post got 8.2K retweets and 18.6K likes as hundreds of Twitterati tweeted their support for CAA.

One supporter in reply to @narendramodi and @SadhguruJV wrote: “The things he is speaking are correct. #IndiaSupportsCAA.”

One user claimed that Mahatma Gandhi had said on September 26, 1947 in a public rally that Hindus and Sikhs living in Pakistan could migrate to India if they did not wish to remain in that country.

“No need to worry about those who shout slogan of #PakistanZindabad and ruining the Constitution of India, selling the ethos and culture of India, dividing India on the basis of religion….”

A tweet read: “It seems they are not protesting against the law, they are waging an all-out war to destabilize the country!”

One user said: “As an Indian I am stronger than ever… #IndiaSupportsCAA.”

One supporter tweeted: “Well said, Sadhguru.”

–IANS

tsb/kr