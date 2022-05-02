INDIA

Modi, Scholz discuss overall strategic partnership, global developments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday and discussed cooperation under their overall strategic partnership, as well as regional and global developments.

The meeting was held prior to the sixth-round of Biennial Inter Governmental Consultations (IGC) between India and Germany.

Prime Minister Modi, who reached Berlin on the first-stage of Europe tour, was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour and received by Chancellor Scholz at the Federal Chancellery. The two leaders thereafter met in one-on-one format, followed by delegation level talks.

“Discussions covered key areas of bilateral cooperation under the overall strategic partnership, as well as regional and global developments,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The Prime Minister Office in a tweet stated: “The Inter-Governmental Consultation between India and Germany illustrate the special nature of this friendship. Prime Minister @narendramodi, Chancellor Scholz and top Ministers from India and Germany meet in Berlin.”

Modi had earlier met Chancellor Scholz at G20 last year in his previous capacity as Vice-Chancellor and Finance Minister.

Early in the day, Modi reached Berlin, his first stop in the three-nation visit to Germany, Denmark, and France. Soon after landing in the German capital, Modi tweeted: “Landed in Berlin. Today, I will be holding talks with Chancellor @OlafScholz, interacting with business leaders and addressing a community programme. I am confident this visit will boost the friendship between India and Germany.”

Ministry of External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “On his first visit abroad this year, PM @narendramodi arrives to a warm reception in Berlin. Looking forward to reinvigorating the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, advancing our wide-ranging cooperation, and enhancing multilateral coordination.”

After reaching there, several people from the Indian community came and welcomed the Prime Minister. “Was wonderful connecting with them. India is proud of the accomplishments of our diaspora,” Modi said in a tweet.

