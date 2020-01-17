Modi, Shah can defuse anti-CAA protests, but won’t: Tharoor

Kozhikode, Jan 19 (IANS) Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah can defuse the protests over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act if they wish, but do not have any such intentions.

At the last day of the four-day Kerala Literature Festival here, Tharoor said: “Protests can be defused if Narendra Modi & Amit Shah say ‘We are dropping idea of NRC’, that they will no longer ask NPR enumeration & go to every door asking – ‘Where your father & mother were born’ and ask for documentary proof.”

However, both the Prime Minister and the Home Minister are not ready to give such assurances, he added.

