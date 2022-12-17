Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Ministers and Governors of eight northeastern states arrived in Shillong on Saturday to attend the golden jubilee celebration of the North East Council (NEC) on Sunday, which will be presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shah, accompanied by the Chief Ministers of the northeastern states, planted saplings at the Meghalaya Raj Bhavan to mark the occasion.

Later Shah tweeted: “Planted a sapling at Raj Bhawan, Shillong (Meghalaya). Looking forward to attending the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the North Eastern Council (NEC) to be graced by Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji, tomorrow at the Polo ground.”

The Prime Minister is also likely to attend a programme at IIM Shillong.

The Governors and Chief Ministers of the northeastern states are scheduled to attend the NEC programme at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Polo Ground) here.

From Shillong, the Prime Minister will go to Agartala where he will address a public gathering at Swami Vivekananda ground on Sunday and inaugurate some projects and lay foundation stones for a few other projects.

The BJP-led government has issued a circular asking the central and state government officials in Agartala to attend the rally.

Tripura Information Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said that over 72,000 people from across the state would attend the public rally.

Superintendent of Police of West Tripura, Sankar Debnath, said the Border Security Force manning the borders with Bangladesh has also been put on alert in view of the Prime Minister’s visit.

Before returning to Delhi, the Prime Minister will meet the BJP MLAs at the state guest house and discuss the roadmap for the Tripura Assembly elections, expected to be held in February next year.

20221217-231804