Modi, Shah condole deaths in Ahmedabad hospital fire

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the loss of lives in a fire that broke out in the ICU ward of a private Covid-19 hospital in Ahmedabad. At least eight patients, five men and three women, were killed in the accident.

“Saddened by the tragic hospital fire in Ahmedabad. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon,” tweeted PM Modi.

He also spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Mayor Bijal Patel regarding the situation and said that the administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected.

The Prime Minister’s Office has announced a compensation of Rs two lakh each from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund to the kin of the deceased. “Rs 50,000 each would be given to those injured due to the hospital fire,” PMO said in a statement.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to the micro-blogging website to express grief at the incident and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

“Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to tragic fire accident at a hospital in Ahmedabad. My condolences and thoughts are with the affected families in this hour of grief,” he said.

In the wee hours on Thursday, eight people died in a major fire which broke out in a hospital. One seriously burnt patient is being treated while 40 other patients have been evacuated and shifted to the SVP hospital in Ahmedabad.

–IANS

aka/skp/