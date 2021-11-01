Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday greeted the people of Karnataka on the occasion state’s Formation Day in Kannada.

Taking to Twitter, Modi wrote: “Karnataka has created a special place with the creative nature of its people. The state is at the forefront in terms of outstanding research and entrepreneurship. Let Karnataka rise to new heights of success in future.”

“A warm wish to my brothers and sisters on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava. The land of Karnataka is blessed with wonderful culture, cuisine and traditions. May this beautiful land continue to contribute to the progress of the country,” Shah shared on social media platforms.

The posts have gone viral.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated the 66th Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations in Bengaluru by paying floral tribute to the Goddesses Bhuvaneshwari.

Later, he hoisted the Kannada flag on the premises of Kanteerava Stadium.

“Let the pride of Kannada be eternal. Kannada Rajyotsava celebration symbolises integrity, self respect, harmony,” he said.

The state has decided to keep the celebrations a low key affair against the backdrop of Covid-19 situation.

