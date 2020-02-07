Modi, Shah urge Delhi voters to vote

Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) As polling for the 70-member Assembly seats in Delhi began on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah urged people, especially the youth, to come out and vote in record numbers.

“Today is the polling day for the Delhi Legislative Assembly…Urging the people of Delhi, especially my young friends, to vote in record numbers,” Modi tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who campaigned extensively in the national capital for the Assembly polls, tweeted in Hindi: “By giving Delhi clean air, clean drinking water and house to every poor, Delhi will become the best capital of the world and that can be done only by a government with far-sighted thinking and strong intention. I appeal to the people of Delhi to vote to free Delhi from lies and vote bank politics.”

Polling here began at 8 a.m. A total of 14.79 million registered voters will decide the luck of 672 candidates from the Aam Aadmi Party, BJP and Congress. The results for the elections will be announced on February 11.

–IANS

hindi-dpb