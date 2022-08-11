SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Modi-Shehbaz Sharif meeting likely during SCO summit: Report

NewsWire
0
0

Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, the Prime Ministers of India and Pakistan, are likely to have a meeting during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, diplomatic sources told a media outlet.

The SCO summit is scheduled for September 15-16 where leaders of the organisation will sit together to discuss regional challenges, Daily Jang reported.

Sharif will attend the conference during which he is likely to meet the presidents of China, Russia, Iran, as well as Modi, according to the sources.

The sources further confirmed that in its July 28 meeting, the SCO Foreign ministers HAD reiterated that the heads of SCO states will attend the summit.

However, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto, who had attended the meeting in Tashkent, said that a bilateral meeting between the Pakistani and Indian leaders is not scheduled.

“There are no plans of any meetings between Indian and Pakistani Prime Ministers in September,” he had said, adding that both India and Pakistan are part of the SCO and the two countries are only engaged in the context of the broad-based activities of the organisation.

20220811-134806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Controversy again over Jinnah portrait in AMU

    Contrary to Pak military’s report, BRAS claims responsibility for downing helicopter...

    More rescue teams sent to cyclone-hit Indonesian areas

    Afghan MPs accuse Army chief of settling scores with commanders