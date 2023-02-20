BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Modi, Singapore PM to witness launch of cross-border connectivity of payments interface

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong will witness the launch of cross-border connectivity between the unified payments interface (UPI) of India and PayNow of Singapore on Tuesday via video conferencing.

The launch will be done by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and Ravi Menon, managing director of Monetary Authority of Singapore.

India has emerged as one of the fastest-growing ecosystems for fintech innovation.

The linkage of these two payment systems would enable residents of both countries in faster and cost-efficient transfer of cross-border remittances.

It will also help the Indian diaspora in Singapore, especially migrant workers and students through instantaneous and low cost transfer of money from Singapore to India and vice-versa.

20230220-135603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Semiconductor shortages prolong automobile waiting period: EcoSurvey FY22

    Conditional exemption for experimental drone delivery of vaccines

    CryptoWire introduces India’s first global index of Cryptocurrencies IC15

    NTPC installed capacity reaches 64,075 MW