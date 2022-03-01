INDIA

Modi speaks to EU Prez, expresses anguish over humanitarian crisis in Ukraine

By NewsWire
0
6

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday evening spoke with the President of European Council, Charles Michel, and expressed his anguish over the deteriorating situation and humanitarian crisis in war-hit Ukraine.

He reiterated India’s appeal for cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue.

The Prime Minister stressed that the contemporary global order is anchored on international law, UN Charter and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of all the nations.

Modi also stressed upon the importance of ensuring free and uninterrupted humanitarian access and smooth movement of people.

He spoke about the efforts being made by India to send urgent relief supplies, including medicines, to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Indian Air Force’s C-17 transport aircraft will leave for Romania at 4 am on Wednesday to bring back Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Tuesday evening.

The aircraft will take off from its base at the Hindon Air Station near Delhi.

The war waged by Russia has reached Ukraine capital Kiev and the country’s second largest city Kharkiv. Further, different countries’ embassies in Kiev, including the Indian Embassy, are moving their operations to Lviv amid intensified bombing.

Over next three days, 26 IAF flights have been scheduled to operate.

“At 4 am on Wednesday, a C-17 aircraft will fly to Romania to evacuate the stranded Indian students,” Shringla said.

Expressing deep concerns over the developments in Ukraine, Shringla said that so far, 12,000 Indians have left Ukraine, which is about 60 per cent of total Indians present in Ukraine. He also confirmed that no Indian is stranded in Kiev as of now.

The Foreign Secretary said that Indian nationals have been advised to head to the western parts of Ukraine and exit from there whenever they can.

They can go towards Hungary, Slovakia, Romania, Poland and Moldova. As many as 7,700 nationals have exited through these routes, he informed.

20220302-001203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.