Striking a chord with the Gurjjars in poll-bound Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday termed it a “coincidence” that India assumed the G20 presidency which has a lotus emblem in its logo in the 1111th year of Bhagwan Devnarayanji who also appeared on a lotus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Bhilwara this morning to attend a ceremony commemorating the 1111th ‘Avataran Mahotsav’ of Bhagwan Shri Devnarayan, the deity of Gurjjars.

On this occasion, he performed ‘mandir darshan’ and ‘parikrama’ and planted a neem sapling. He also performed Purnahuti in the ongoing Vishnu Mahayagya at Yagya Shala.

Expressing his happiness for getting an opportunity to be present on the auspicious occasion, the PM said that he was not there in the capacity of a Prime Minister but as a pilgrim who wishes to seek blessings of Bhagwan Shri Devnarayan Ji.

He also expressed gratitude for being able to perform ‘purnahuti’ in the ongoing Vishnu Mahayagya at the Yagya Shala. “I feel blessed to get ‘darshan’ of both Devnarayan ji and ‘Janta Janardan'”, Modi said. “Like any other devout here, I also seek blessings from Bhagwan Shri Devnarayan Ji for the constant development of the nation and welfare of the poor ”, the Prime Minister further remarked.

Referring to the continued ancient flow of Indian consciousness, the Prime Minister said that India is not just a land mass but is an expression of civilisation, culture, harmony and possibilities. He talked about the resilience of the Indian civilization as many other civilizations could not adapt to the changing times and perished. Despite many efforts taking place to break India geographically, culturally, socially and ideologically, no power could finish India, the PM said.

“The India of today is laying the foundation for a grand future”, the Prime Minister said as he credited the strength and inspiration of the Indian society that preserves the immortality of the nation. Throwing light on the contributions of the strength of the society in the thousand-year-old journey of India, the Prime Minister noted the energy that stems from within the society in every period of history and acts as the guiding light for everyone.

The Prime Minister recounted Shri Devnarayan’s devotion to the people’s welfare and his choice of service to humanity. “Path shown by Bhagwan Devnarayan is of ‘Sabka Vikas’ through ‘Sabka Saath’ and the country, today, is following the same path”.

Referring to Bhagwan Devnarayan’s campaign to make ‘Gau Seva’ a medium of social service and social empowerment, the Prime Minister pointed out the growing spirit of Gau Seva in the country. He also spoke about the nationwide vaccination campaign for foot and mouth disease, the establishment of Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog and Rashtriya Gokul Mission.

Modi noted the invaluable contribution of personalities like Tejaji to Pabuji, Gogaji to Ramdevji, Bappa Rawal to Maharana Pratap and said great personalities, leaders and local deities from this land have always guided the country. He also underlined the bravery and contribution of Gurjjar women and paid tributes to Rampyari Gurjjar and Panna Dhai. “This tradition continues to flourish even today. It is the country’s misfortune that such countless fighters could not get the place they deserve in our history. But New India is rectifying these mistakes of the past decades”, he added.

“Today the whole world is looking towards India with great hope”, the Prime Minister said. He further added that the pride of this land of warriors has also increased with India’s show of strength in the whole world. “Today, India speaks on every major platform of the world with unfettered confidence while reducing its dependence on other countries. We have to live up to the expectations of the world by proving our resolutions”, the Prime Minister remarked as he expressed faith in succeeding with the blessings of Bhagwan Devnarayan Ji and Sabka Prayas (everyone’s effort).

Union Minister of State for Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal, Head Priest of Malaseri Dungri Hemraj Ji Gurjjar and Member of Parliament Subhas Chandra Baheria among others were present on the occasion.

