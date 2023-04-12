INDIA

Modi surname case: Rahul Gandhi to appear in Patna’s MP-MLA court today

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to appear before an MP-MLA court in Patna in connection with the Modi surname case on Wednesday.

However, it is not clear whether he will appear in court or not.

The case was filed by BJP senior leader and MP Sushil Kumar Modi against Rahul Gandhi’s alleged remark “Why all Modis are thieves” in his speech in Kolar district of Karnataka in 2019.

Rahul Gandhi was convicted in the same case (criminal defamation) from Surat court. He was also sentenced to two years jail and is currently on bail.

Sushil Kumar Modi alleged that Rahul Gandhi’s remark was derogatory and targeting people having the ‘Modi’ surname.

The statements of Sushil Kumar Modi, as a complainant, and Sanjiv Chaurashia, Nitin Navin and Manish Kumar as witnesses, have been recorded in the MP-MLA court.

