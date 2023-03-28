INDIA

Modi surname row: BJP to seek Rahul’s apology during OBC outreach programme

NewsWire
0
0

The BJP has decided that the party, during its new outreach programme at village chaupals across the country, will seek an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for “insulting OBCs”.

BJP OBC morcha chief K. Laxman said on Tuesday that the party will seek an apology in every village chaupal “for the insult” inflicted by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi through his comments. This will be done during the “Gaon Gaon Chalo Ghar Ghar Chalo” campaign of the party.

He said: “Party will reach one crore OBC households in one lakh villages during the campaign, which will start on April 6 and end on April 14, the birth anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar. We will also focus on popularising the Modi government’s OBC-friendly schemes and policies during the campaign.”

“Our workers in every village will compare and explain how Prime Minister Modi worked for the development of the OBC community in nine years, while the Congress only cheated OBCs during 60 years of its rule,” Laxman asserted.

20230329-004004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mobile touchscreens, AI voices messing up children’s brains

    IANS Review: Superhit written all over ‘Pathaan’ as SRK returns with...

    PM Modi inaugurates redeveloped Kalika Mata temple in Guj’s Pavagadh Hill

    House owner rapes student from Bengal in K’taka; arrested