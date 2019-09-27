Modi thanks Badharghat, Hamirpur for voting BJP

New York/New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the people of Badharghat in Tripura and Hamirpur in Uttar Pradesh for voting for the BJP in the assembly by-polls.

“I thank my sisters and brothers of Badharghat in Tripura and Hamirpur in UP for placing their faith in @BJP4India. We will always remain at the forefront of fulfilling their dreams. I salute the respective state units and Karyakartas who worked hard among the people,a the PM tweeted.

BJP’s Mimi Majumdar won the Badharghat election polling 20,487 votes. The closest was Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate Bulti Biswas who secured 15,211 votes.

In Hamirpur, the BJP’s Yuvraj Singh polled 74,500 votes, while the Samajwadi Party candidate got 57,300 votes in the by-poll.

–IANS

rn/rt