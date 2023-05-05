INDIA

Modi thanks Macron for Bastille Day parade invitation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday thanked French President Emmanuel Macron for inviting him to be the guest of honour on Bastille Day parade.

“Thank you my friend @EmmanuelMacron! I look forward to celebrating Bastille Day and our Strategic Partnership with you and the French people,” Modi tweeted.

He was responding to a tweet by Macron, who wrote in Hindi that he would be happy to host Modi as a respected guest in Paris during Bastille Day parade, which is held annually on July 14.

Earlier during the day, the External Affairs Ministry had said in a statement that the Prime Minister had accepted the French President’s invitation to be the guest of honour for the annual event.

