Modi thanks Trump, US for ‘exceptional welcome’

New York, Sep 28 (IANS) As he wound up his UNGA engagements, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked US President Donald Trump and the people of US for their exceptional welcome, and said he would never forget the Howdy Modi programme, which was made special by Trump attending it.

In a series of tweets before embarking on his visit home, Modi said:

“I would like to express gratitude to the people of USA for the exceptional welcome, warmth and hospitality. I would also like to thank

@POTUS @realDonaldTrump and other respected Members of the American Congress and Government.

“Wherever I went, whoever I met, be it world leaders, industrialists or citizens from all walks of life, there is a great spirit of optimism towards India. There is also immense appreciation of India’s efforts to improve sanitation, healthcare and empower the poor.

“Community connect is at the heart of India-USA relations. I will never forget the #HowdyModi programme, made more special by the coming of @POTUS. That gesture showed how much he personally, and USA values ties with India as well as the role of our talented diaspora.

“Drawing more investment to India and acquainting the world with India’s reform trajectory was one of the aims too. My interactions with energy sector CEOs in Houston and American captains of industry in NY were successful. The world is eager to explore opportunities in India.

“From the @UN forum, I shared views on India’s progress in healthcare, mitigating climate change and the need for all those who believe in humanity to come together to fight terror. India was honoured to host a special event marking the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

“At the @UN, I shared my thoughts on how India’s development strides have transformed the landscape of our nation and how India will keep working towards making our planet more peaceful, prosperous and harmonious. I also had excellent bilateral meetings with fellow world leaders.

“This USA visit was an extremely productive one. Over the last few days, I have been able to take part in a diverse range of programmes, the outcomes of which will greatly benefit India and our development trajectory,” the PM said.

