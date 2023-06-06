INDIA

Modi thanks US Speaker for inviting him to address joint meeting of Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday thanked the US House of Representatives’s Speaker Kevin McCarthy for inviting him to address the joint meeting of Congress on June 22.

“Thank you @SpeakerMcCarthy, @LeaderMcConnell, @SenSchumer, and @RepJeffries for the gracious invitation. I am honored to accept and look forward to once again address a Joint Meeting of the Congress,” Modi tweeted, tagging the Republican and Democrat leaders in the Senate and the Democrat leader in the House of Representatives as well.

“We are proud of our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with the US, built upon the foundation of shared democratic values, strong people-to-people ties, and an unwavering commitment to global peace and prosperity,” he added.

The Prime Minister was responding to McCarthy’s tweet of June 2, when he had said, “It is my honor to invite @PMOIndia @narendramodi to address a Joint Meeting of Congress on Thursday, June 22nd.”

“This will be an opportunity to celebrate the enduring friendship between the United States and India and speak to the global challenges our countries both face.”

