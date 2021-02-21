Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will address a meeting of the BJP’s national office-bearers in the national capital’s NDMC convention centre.

This is the first party’s meeting of the national office-bearers post Covid-19 outbreak.

Besides, national office-bearers, state in-charge and co-incharge, state unit president and state general secretary (organisation) will e attending the meeting.

BJP chief J.P. Nadda will chair the meeting.

A party leader said that the organisational strategy for the upcoming Assembly polls in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry is likely to be discussed in the meeting.

A party insider said that two resolutions — political and economic — will be passed.

“While the political resolution is about the upcoming Assembly polls in the five states, the economic resolution is about this year’s Budget and new farm bill,” he said.

State unit of BJP will also submit a detailed report on recent organisational activities.

On Saturday, Nadda chaired a meeting of national general secretaries at party headquarters to discuss the upcoming Assembly polls.

–IANS

