Modi to address BJP workers from Varanasi on Thursday

New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address BJP workers from his parliamentary constituency Varanasi through the Namo mobile app on Thursday.

Modi on Tuesday took to Twitter to invite his party workers to participate in the interactive session, scheduled at 4.30 p.m. on October 24.

“I shall interact with party workers from my parliamentary constituency Varanasi on October 24. I invite all the party workers to participate in the session. If you have queries or suggestions, please share on Namo app,” tweeted Modi.

BJP has named the programme “Deepotsav Karyakarta Samwad”.

After receiving orders from BJP headquarters, a team of party workers is leaving no stone unturned to make the session successful. BJP workers from all the Assembly seats of Varanasi are being encouraged to take part in the session.

Modi has used the Namo app to address the nation and interact with beneficiaries of different government schemes and party workers from different parts of the country in the past as well.

–IANS

hindi-vin/bg